Alamy Stock Photo Seán Keane of the Chieftains at the funeral of Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney in Glendalough in 2021.
# RIP
Tributes paid to Chieftains fiddle player Seán Keane after death at 76
The Dubliner, who recently performed for Joe Biden in Ballina, has been described as as “beacon” for Irish traditional music.
3.7k
1
34 minutes ago

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to renowned fiddle player Seán Keane, who was a longtime member of The Chieftains, has died at 76.

His younger brother James announced the death on Facebook yesterday evening, saying that the family have been devastated by the loss.

“The sadness is very real,” James wrote, “My wonderful, kind and brilliant fiddle playing big brother Seán passed unexpectedly at his home in Rathcoole, Co Dublin this morning.

Born in Drimnagh in 1946, Keane was a member of traditional group Ceoltóirí Chualann in the 1960s. The band was led by Seán Ó Riada and included many of the founding members of The Chieftains.

Keane joined The Chieftains in 1968 with who he would play for decades, most recently in Ballina for US president Joe Biden during his visit. In 1982, he played fiddle with singer Kate Bush on her single Night of the Swallow.

The Irish Traditional Music Archive said Keane was able to combine powerful fiddle playing married to “technical virtuosity with an incredibly insightful and sensitive understanding” of Irish traditional music.

“He was a beacon for our traditional art,” it said in a statement.

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
