Seán Kelly elected as first Ireland South MEP

The Fine Gael candidate was first elected to the European Parliament in June 2009.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 28 May 2019, 3:00 PM
15 minutes ago 5,554 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4656912

FINE GAEL’S SEAN Kelly has been re-elected to the European Parliament in the Ireland South region.

The Kerryman is the first MEP to be elected for the area, reaching the quota on the ninth count. Kelly topped the poll yesterday and has been on the cusp of re-election for several counts.

Ahead of the ninth count, Kelly needed just 151 votes to reach the quota and he received 168 transfers after Allan Brennan was eliminated. 

The Ireland South constituency has five seats, including the one Brexit-dependant one, sand there are several people who have a chance of taking it.

Behind Kelly after the ninth count is Billy Kelleher (FF), Mick Wallace (I4C), Liadh Ní Riada (SF) and Grace O’Sullivan (GP). 

Rónán Duffy
