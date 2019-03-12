Case between children of Sean Quinn and IBRC in long-running dispute over €2 billion loans opens at High Court

Brenda (left) and Ciara Quinn are part of the action taken by family members against IBRC.

THE LONG-RUNNING dispute between the children of Sean Quinn and Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) opened before the High Court today.

The case relates to loans of €2.34 billion that were provided by Anglo Irish Bank to Quinn Companies. It is the case of the Quinn children that they received no legal advice in relation to these loans and, although they signed various documents related to them, they were only shown the “signature page” which they then signed.

The legal action was first filed in 2011, but it faced delay as criminal cases progressed against a number of former Anglo officials.

The Quinn children deny any liability for share pledges and guarantees in relation to these loans in this case against IBRC – the successor to Anglo.

Beginning the case this morning before Mr Justice Garrett Simons was the start of the opening statement from Bernard Dunleavy SC, on behalf of Aoife, Brenda, Ciara, Colette and Sean Quinn Jr.

Dunleavy said that, during the 2000s, it would have appeared on paper that the plaintiffs were to be “regarded as being among the richest people in the country”.

“They have and continue to have modest lives,” Dunleavy said. “Money generated by the business belonged to their father and not to them.”

The Quinn children might have been owners of Quinn Group ROI but at all material times, it was in control of their father.

These transactions between Quinn Group and Anglo Irish Bank from 2005 onwards related to monies forwarded to Quinn Group to meet certain commitments it had made in regards to the shares.

Such contracts – called CFDs – were based on Anglo’s share price and effectively a gamble on what direction it would go. As the bank’s share price began to nosedive from late 2017-onwards, it meant that the Quinns’ investments were heavily exposed by this fall.

This “ultimately had disastrous consequences” for the plaintiffs, Dunleavy said.

He said it would be the Quinns’ case in this trial that they signed documents relating to these contracts, but did so without financial or legal advice, was done so without reading the full agreements on occasion, and this amounted to a breach in Anglo’s duty of care in this regard.

Dunleavy said that the children were not responsible the financial transactions with Anglo in this regard that had such negative consequences for them.

“[Sean Quinn] had total operational control of the business,” he said. “What he said, went. The possibility of refusing a request from their father was something beyond their comprehension.

With Mr Quinn and the bank – no matter how fast they ran, they never seemed able to catch up with the falling share price.

Dunleavy added that when the “jig was up”, Sean Quinn “gambled with his children’s property, not his own”. “It’s the consequences of that gamble that the children have to live with today,” he said.

The senior counsel added that his team had combed through case law to find any such similar case before the courts, and could not find one.

He further alleged that Anglo never sought to meet the children at various stages that directly affected them, and that it was the view of the plaintiffs that Anglo wasn’t just a “bad bank but the worst bank in the world”.

A separate case, taken by IRBC against members of the Quinn family, alleges a conspiracy to strip assets worth €455 million from companies in the Quinn international property group.

It will take place after the conclusion of this case, which is expected to take up to six months.

It is believed that witnesses in this case could include David Drumm, former head of Anglo Irish Bank who is currently serving a six-year term in Mountjoy prison.