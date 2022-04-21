#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 21 April 2022
Advertisement

Solicitor says Sean Quinn was not given details of allegations against him during garda search

Gardaí seized documents and Quinn’s phone during the search yesterday.

By Press Association Thursday 21 Apr 2022, 9:58 AM
1 hour ago 4,697 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5743778
Gardaí at the home of businessman Seán Quinn in Cavan yesterday.
Image: John McVitty
Gardaí at the home of businessman Seán Quinn in Cavan yesterday.
Gardaí at the home of businessman Seán Quinn in Cavan yesterday.
Image: John McVitty

THE SOLICITOR FOR Seán Quinn has said the businessman was not given details of the nature of the allegations against him when gardaí searched his home yesterday.

The search of his home in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, began at 11am and was carried out by gardaí investigating alleged criminal activity in the wider border region.

Officers carried out the search after a warrant was issued by a district court judge under Section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1997.

The search ended later in the day and no arrests were made.

Chris McGettigan, Quinn’s solicitor, said several documents were taken along with the phone during the search of the former billionaire’s home.

He told the PA news agency the two-hour search operation came as a surprise and Quinn had not been informed what specific allegations gardaí were investigating.

“We don’t know what the complaints that have been made against him actually are,” said McGettigan.

The fundamental principle of any legal system is you are entitled to know what the allegations are that are being made against you and so far there’s none.

McGettigan said gardaí said they were investigating claims of harassment, but did not provide details.

“You’re entitled to know who’s making allegations against you, anyone is entitled to know what allegations are being made, but they are not forthcoming,” he added.

“As we stand, neither ourselves or Mr Quinn know what the allegations are that being made against him, if any.”

The solicitor questioned whether some of the documents taken may be legally privileged, but he said it was hard to determine exactly what had been seized, as he said gardaí did not leave a list of what they had removed from the property.

Speaking to BBC News Northern Ireland yesterday Quinn said officers had told him the home was being raided because of “coercion, deception, harassment – stuff like that”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“So I asked them who was I harassing, this that and the other and they said: ‘Look we can’t tell you that. We just have to do our investigation but that’s what we’re here for.’

“They never mentioned anything about criminality. Unless harassment is criminality, they never mentioned anything like that at all.”

According to the BBC’s report he said he told the officers it was just a “fishing expedition” because they couldn’t tell him why they were there.

“So they said we’ll do the investigation and report back. So they took my phone, they took my diary and they took big boxes of stuff and went off with it.”

In a statement, gardaí said it was an ongoing criminal investigation and they would not be making any further comment.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie