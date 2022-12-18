Body of Private Seán Rooney to be flown home today

THE BODY OF Private Seán Rooney, who was killed when his convoy was attacked in Lebanon this week, will be returned home to Ireland today.

Pte Rooney’s body will be repatriated by the Irish Air Corps CASA aircraft, departing Beirut at 4pm local time (2pm Irish time).

There will be a solemn UN ceremony held to honour the peacekeeper in Beirut Airport prior to his departure, after which he will be brought to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel where his body will be reunited with his family tomorrow morning.

Pte Rooney was killed in an attack in the village of Al-Aqbiya on Wednesday night. Another Irish soldier – Trooper Shane Kearney – was critically injured in the incident while two other soldiers who received minor injuries have been discharged from hospital yesterday.

The eight-person convoy, accompanied by Lebanese authorities, was attacked as it set out from the UNIFIL base in Naqoura to Beirut International Airport to allow two recently bereaved peacekeepers travel home to Ireland.

Tributes have poured in for the 23-year-old soldier, who was serving as part of UNIFIL – the UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

Pte Rooney had strong links to Dundalk in Co Louth and Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal, with people who know the Rooney family saying he was raised in Dundalk before moving to Donegal when he was older.

Three investigations are being carried out into Pte Rooney’s death: one by UNIFIL, one by Irish military authorities and one by Lebanese authorities.

The three investigations are being carried out in a collaborative manner.

The political situation in South Lebanon is different from the capital of the troubled country – it is the heartland for Hezbollah.

The Irish area of operations begins just south of the Litani River and continues south to the Israeli border. A short distance to the east is the Syrian border and a few tens of kilometres further is the city of Damascus.

The area has been the scene to the worst of the fighting between Israel and the local insurgents.

It is approximately 40 minutes drive from the location where Pte Rooney was killed.