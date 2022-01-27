#Open journalism No news is bad news

Date for Seanad by-election to fill Ivana Bacik's seat set for March

Ballot papers will be issued on 25 February and the poll will close at 11 am on 30 March.

By Christina Finn Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 5:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,451 Views 2 Comments
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

THE POLL FOR the Seanad by-election to fill the vacancy caused by Labour Senator Ivana Bacik’s election to the Dáil will close on 30 March, it has been announced. 

Bacik won a seat in the Dáil last July in the Dublin Bay South constituency by-election. 

She topped the poll in Dublin Bay South, with a 30% share of first preferences.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien announced that the last day for receiving nominations at the bye-election will be 11 February.

Ballot papers will be issued on 25 February and the poll will close at 11 am on 30 March.  

The electorate for the by-election will be all those on the register of electors for the Dublin University constituency.

A number of people have already put their name forward, including barrister Ade Oluborode who has announced her intention to run as an Independent candidate, as well as former Green Party councillor Sadhbh O’Neill. 

Ursula Quill, a doctoral student at the School of Law in Trinity College, also announced today her intention to run today.

