Poll: Will you pay attention to the Seanad general election?

COUNTING IN THE Seanad general election will begin today despite the Covid-19 public health emergency.

Postal voting in the election closes today at 11am for the 43 seats on the five vocational panels and tomorrow at 11am for the six seats on the university panels.

There are 118 candidates seeking election to the vocational panels.

Counting of the votes begins this morning and is expected to continue until Friday 3 April.

So, today we want to know: Will you pay attention to the Seanad general election?

