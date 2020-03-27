'Ireland needs you': Tánaiste appeals to other parties to join Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in government formation

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has said that a government can be formed quickly, and urged other parties to play their part.

Speaking in the Seanad this afternoon, Coveney said yesterday was without doubt the “darkest day” in this country’s fight against the Coronavirus, with ten people passing away.

“We’re being confronted with a once in a century crisis in the aftermath of an election with no clear winner” said Coveney.

He added: “Ireland also needs a government. One that is strong and stable.”

Coveney said a new government is needed to provide leadership in the years to come.

“I invite others to play their part. Ireland needs you,” he said, adding that a government is needed now to provide leadership in the years to come, but also to make quick decisions in the face of the pandemic.

Coveney said it is possible to get a government formed quickly, stating that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are putting in place a process he hopes will encourage others to join them.

The Seanad is today debating the emergency measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Bill today, which addresses resources within six departments, including housing and health.

The bill was passed in the Dáil yesterday without a vote and is being debated in the Seanad today before being signed into law by President Michael D Higgins.

The legislation deals with issues such as a nationwide rent freeze, a ban on evictions, measures to allow the re-enlistment of former members to the Defence Forces, as well as retired health workers to be re-hired.

There’s also a €3.7 billion aid package that will see the government contribute to wage packets.

Addressing senators today, Coveney admitted that this legislation was drafted in haste, but he said it needed to get passed in the Seanad today.

“If we can’t… people won’t get paid. It is as simple as that,” he said.

A number of TDs and senators have spoken about some unintended consequences of the legislation.

“If mistakes are made we will correct them in the weeks ahead… if there are problems we will look at them and correct them in time,” he said, adding:

“There are hundreds and thousands of people who need us to get this done.”

Coveney added that we need to “brace ourselves for a lot worse to come, this is not nearly over”.

Before the Tánaiste addressed the Seanad today, senators applauded healthcare workers in unison in the chamber this afternoon.

Last night, TDs applauded at 8pm in support of health workers, as did many people around the country yesterday evening.

Speaking in the Seanad today, Senator Lynn Ruane spoke about a personal tragedy, stating that she and her family had to bury their much-loved grandmother this week.

She said it is a hard time to lose someone who you love, especially when you “can’t hold them and embrace them in your grief”.

He colleagues gave their sympathies to Ruane, with Fine Gael’s James Reilly stating that she spoke eloquently about the tragic experience of losing someone through these dark times.

Fianna Fáil’s Catherine Ardagh said while healthcare workers in hospitals need personal protective equipment, so do to the workers in Ireland’s nursing homes, who she said are “crying out for help”.

Fine Gael’s James Reilly said that as a GP there is a lot of confusion out there in relation to the testing criteria changes. He said coughing or spitting on someone is the same as threatening someone with a syringe with blood in it, and those people should face repercussions for their actions.