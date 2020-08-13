This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 13 August, 2020
Search underway for teenager and woman (20s) missing while paddle-boarding off Galway Bay

The Irish Coast guard, the RNLI, and gardaí are involved in the search.

By Pat Flynn Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 9:31 AM
33 minutes ago 10,508 Views 1 Comment
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A MAJOR SEARCH has continued through the night for two people feared missing in Galway Bay.

The alarm was raised at around 10pm last night when it was reported that two people on paddle-boards were missing at sea. It’s understood they are a teenage girl and a woman in her 20s. 

The Galway RNLI lifeboat was first launched and requested to commence a search in the area off Furbo in Galway.

Soon afterwards, the Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat was tasked to assist in the operation while the Costello Bay (Galway) and Doolin (Clare) units of the Coast Guard launched their search boats and have been searching their respective coastlines. 

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was scrambled to carry out a search of the bay while Rescue 118 from Sligo also tasked. 

The search is continuing and is being coordinated by the Irish Coast Guard.  

