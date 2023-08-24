Advertisement

Thursday 24 August 2023
Niall O'Connor/The Journal Cork Harbour this afternoon
# Passage West
Body recovered after 14-year-old boy goes missing while swimming at Cork Harbour
Emergency services rushed to the scene at about 2pm.
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

THE BODY OF a 14-year-old boy has been recovered from after he got into difficulty in the water at Passage West, Cork Harbour this afternoon. 

The youth was swimming with his friends when he got in to difficulty earlier today.

Valentia Coast Guard were alerted by the National Ambulance Service of the incident shortly after 2pm. 

In a statement this afternoon, gardaí said: “Following an extensive search by gardaí, the Coast Guard, the Irish Naval Service and local fire service and ambulance units, a body was recovered from the water at approximately 4pm.”

A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard said: “Sadly, the young person was pronounced dead on scene. The Irish Coast Guard extends its heartfelt sympathy to the friends and family of the deceased.” 

The body will be taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be arranged, gardaí said. 

The Waterford base Coast Guard Helicopter R117, Crosshaven RNLI and Crosshaven Coast Guard unit were been tasked to the scene. A number of other vessels assisted with the search including Mallow Search and Unit who subsequently located and recovered the casualty.

It’s understood naval service divers from nearby Haulbowline assisted in the search.

It’s also understood ferry services in the area have been stopped. 

Garda enquiries are ongoing. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
