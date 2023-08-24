Body recovered after 14-year-old boy goes missing while swimming at Cork Harbour

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
THE BODY OF a 14-year-old boy has been recovered from after he got into difficulty in the water at Passage West, Cork Harbour this afternoon.
The youth was swimming with his friends when he got in to difficulty earlier today.
Valentia Coast Guard were alerted by the National Ambulance Service of the incident shortly after 2pm.
In a statement this afternoon, gardaí said: “Following an extensive search by gardaí, the Coast Guard, the Irish Naval Service and local fire service and ambulance units, a body was recovered from the water at approximately 4pm.”
A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard said: “Sadly, the young person was pronounced dead on scene. The Irish Coast Guard extends its heartfelt sympathy to the friends and family of the deceased.”
The body will be taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be arranged, gardaí said.
The Waterford base Coast Guard Helicopter R117, Crosshaven RNLI and Crosshaven Coast Guard unit were been tasked to the scene. A number of other vessels assisted with the search including Mallow Search and Unit who subsequently located and recovered the casualty.
It’s understood naval service divers from nearby Haulbowline assisted in the search.
It’s also understood ferry services in the area have been stopped.
Garda enquiries are ongoing.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site