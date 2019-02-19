Rescue operation underway after 16 people become trapped on SeaWorld ride in California

Authorities estimated that between 15 and 30 people were trapped, some of them in gondolas suspended above water.

Officials with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department are working to rescue passengers, with the service confirming that 14 people have been rescued so far.

They were evaluated by medical crews at the scene, and brought to a nearby dock for treatment.

The National Weather Service said it was about 9 degrees Celsius in San Diego at the time.

