Tuesday 12 December 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Dublin

Second man arrested following death of man at house in Tallaght last night

Gardaí are appealing anyone who may have information regarding this incident to come forward to them.
53 minutes ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following the death of a man in Tallaght, Dublin yesterday. 

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 9pm yesterday evening to an incident in a house in the Castle Park area of Tallaght. 

A man, aged in his 40s, was treated by emergency services at the scene, but was later pronounced dead. 

A post-mortem was carried out earlier today by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan. Gardaí said the results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

One man was arrested at the scene and he remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in Dublin. 

A second man was arrested earlier today as part of the investigation. He is also being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda in Dublin. 

The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer and a Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to liaise with the family of the deceased.

Gardaí are appealing anyone who may have information regarding this incident to come forward to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or at the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
