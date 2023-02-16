Over 4,000 second-hand imported cars stolen last year

GARDAÍ HAVE WARNED of a rise in the theft of second-hand imported cars with over 4,000 vehicles reported stolen last year.

That was a 52% increase on 2021 and a 17% increase on 2019 – the last pre-pandemic year for figures.

Last month, The Journal reported that thieves had discovered Toyota cars do not have immobilisers, allowing them to hot-wire the vehicle, leading to a series of thefts.

In a statement tonight, the Garda Press Office confirmed the spate of thefts is “driven by the theft of second-hand imported cars from outside the European market”, which may be due to the “lack of security features” in the most commonly stolen imported vehicles.

Advertisement

The statement continued: “For instance, many second-hand car imports do not have a fully fitted car alarm system or are without a fitted immobiliser.

“This makes them vulnerable to hot-wiring. If the model has a keyless ignition it has proven possible to pick up a signal from the key fob from within the house where it is parked.”

Sergeant Mark Bolger, Garda National Crime Prevention Office, said car buyers and owners can take actions to decrease the risk of the theft of their vehicle.

“We urge buyers and owners of vehicles to confirm the security features of import vehicles, especially to check if there is an in-built immobiliser and to consider additional security options,” he said.

Gardaí also advise that for cars without an immobiliser, an additional steering wheel lock or chain should be considered.