Second man charged over damage to Direct Provision centre in Co Kerry last month

A 23-YEAR-OLD man is to stay away from the all Direct Provision centres, including the Harmony Inn centre in Killarney, Co Kerry, after he appeared in court on a charge of criminal damage to the front door property.

Eamon Murphy (23), of Curragh, Aghadoe, Killarney was before Tralee District Court today.

He is charged with damaging property – the front door of the Harmony Inn, Muckross Road, Killarney - on 1 January 2024.

The alleged offence is contrary to Section 2(1) of the Criminal Damage Act, 1991.

He is the second man to appear before the courts in Kerry charged with the incident.

Detective Garda James Daly of Killarney gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He arrested the accused at at New Road Killarney at 7.50pm on 6 February on suspicion of criminal damage. He charged him at 11.05pm and cautioned him and there was no reply.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell sought confirmation there was a single charge and Detective Daly said yes, there was one charge.

Gardaí were not objecting to bail on conditions.

Inspector Chris Manton, prosecuting, said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were not yet available.

The circumstances were such, it may need to go to a higher court, the inspector said.

Judge David Waters remanded Murphy him on bail on his own bond of €200 to appear on 5 March in Killarney for DPP directions.

He is to stay away from the Harmony Inn Muckross Road “ and any other Direct Provision centre”, Judge Waters said.

“The property is currently used as a Direct Provision centre,” Inspector Manton said.

He is also to provide gardaí with his address and keep his mobile phone switched on at all times to take a call from them. Must also to sign on at Killarney Garda Dtation three days a week.

His client needed to understand “these are not notional conditions”, Judge Waters told O’Connell.

If there was a breach, there was a strong chance he would be remanded in custody, the judge said.

Eamon Murphy is the second man to appear in relation to the alleged incident.

Other man charged

Last Thursday, a 21- year-old Killarney man appeared in Listowel District Court.

Evan Murphy (21), of Rahanane, Kilcummin, Killarney is charged that he did without lawful excuse damage property, “the front door” of the Harmony Inn, Muckross Road, on 1 January last.

The charge is contrary to Section 2 (1) of the Criminal Damage Act, 1991.

Evan Murphy made no reply when charged with the offence by Detective James Daly in Killarney Garda Station at 12.30am on 1 February.

Inspector Stephen O’Brien, for the State, said gardaí had no objection to bail, on conditions.

Judge Philip O’Leary remanded Evan Murphy on his own bond of €200 to appear in Killarney on 5 March for directions from the DPP.

The conditions read out in court include that he stay away from the Harmony Inn Direct Provision centre. He is to reside at Rahanane, Kilcummin, his home address, give a phone contact number and sign on three days a week at Killarney Garda Station between 7am and 8pm.

He is also to be of good behaviour and of sober habits, the judge outlined.

The Harmony Inn, a 22-bed guesthouse, opened as an all-male Direct Provision centre at the end of November.