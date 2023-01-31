Second man admits facilitating gang in murder of Thomas McCarthy

A SECOND MAN has pleaded guilty to facilitating a criminal organisation in the fatal shooting of a man in Dublin more than two years ago.

Charles McClean (32), of St Mark’s Drive, Clondalkin was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this morning where he confirmed his name and replied guilty when the charge on the indictment was read to him.

The charge states that between 25 July and 27 July 2020 inclusive, with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, McClean intentionally or recklessly committed an act to facilitate the murder of Thomas McCarthy.

Yesterday Mark Lee, also 32 and from Balgaddy in Lucan, Co Dublin admitted to the same charge between 26 July and 27 July, 2020.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott adjourned the matter to 6 March for mention.