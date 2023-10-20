Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 20 October 2023 Dublin: 13°C
PA
UK
Second person dies in Scotland due to Storm Babet
The UK Met Office has issued a new red warning for rain in Scotland, saying the storm carries a risk to life.
3.5k
1
1 hour ago

A SECOND PERSON has died in the UK during Storm Babet due to a falling tree, according to Scottish police.

A 56-year-old driver was killed when a tree hit a van near the town of Forfar in the east of Scotland yesterday evening.

It follows the death of a 57-year-old woman earlier yesterday after being swept into a river.

The UK Met Office has issued a new red warning for rain, meaning there is a risk to life, covering parts of eastern Scotland all day tomorrow. 

Rescue operations are under way in the Scottish town of Brechin, Angus, after flood defences were breached in the early hours this morning, leading to hundreds of homes being surrounded by water.

The local council has appealed for donations of warm clothes after 40 people turned up to rest centres while “soaked”.

There is also an ongoing helicopter search in Aberdeenshire following a report of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater.

A lighthouse at the mouth of the River Tyne has been damaged, with ongoing dangerous sea conditions meaning it was not safe to fully assess the damage, the Port of Tyne authority said.

The public have been urged to keep away from the area, particularly the piers, by the port authority, due to the unsafe weather conditions.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     