Second person dies in Scotland due to Storm Babet

A SECOND PERSON has died in the UK during Storm Babet due to a falling tree, according to Scottish police.

A 56-year-old driver was killed when a tree hit a van near the town of Forfar in the east of Scotland yesterday evening.

It follows the death of a 57-year-old woman earlier yesterday after being swept into a river.

The UK Met Office has issued a new red warning for rain, meaning there is a risk to life, covering parts of eastern Scotland all day tomorrow.

Rescue operations are under way in the Scottish town of Brechin, Angus, after flood defences were breached in the early hours this morning, leading to hundreds of homes being surrounded by water. The local council has appealed for donations of warm clothes after 40 people turned up to rest centres while “soaked”. There is also an ongoing helicopter search in Aberdeenshire following a report of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater. A lighthouse at the mouth of the River Tyne has been damaged, with ongoing dangerous sea conditions meaning it was not safe to fully assess the damage, the Port of Tyne authority said. The public have been urged to keep away from the area, particularly the piers, by the port authority, due to the unsafe weather conditions.