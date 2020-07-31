Second phase of new Royal Canal cycle route opened in Dublin city

THE SECOND PHASE of the new Royal Canal cycle route was launched today by Dublin City Council.

The phase, which is 750 metres in length, connects Sherriff Street Upper to North Strand Road.

The project consisted of constructing a segregated three-metre wide cycle track, alongside a two-metre wide footpath. These are both combined on a new viaduct bridge for both walking and cycling.

Several junctions were also realigned during the construction, including junctions at Seville Place, Guild Street and Sheriff Street Upper. A new toucan crossing was also created where the path reaches the entrance of North Strand Road.

The project is being funded by the National Transport Authority, with Phase Two costing €8.2 million.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu officially opened the new cycle route at 10am this morning, and said it was “fantastic news for cyclists and walkers all over the city.”

“Cycling in particular is becoming more and more popular so it’s great to see another section of the route being launched,” said Chu.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan welcomed the new phase being finished, and that he wants to create high quality and safer cycling infrastructure during his term as Transport Minister

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“The Royal Canal Greenway is a great example of the type of high-quality infrastructure we need to develop to facilitate more people choosing active travel as part of their everyday life,” said Ryan

“Last week’s Bike Life report showed the appetite that exists among people to walk and cycle more, but they want better and safer infrastructure and that’s what I want to see delivered over the next few years.”

The next phase of the project will link North Strand to Phibsboro with 2.1km of cycle lanes.

A total of 470km of safer cycle lanes are planned to be built by Dublin City Council