Second whistleblower claims to have first-hand knowledge of Trump's phone call to Ukraine

A SECOND WHISTLEBLOWER has come forward claiming to have first-hand knowledge of US President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

ABC News is reporting that Mark Zaid, the lawyer representing the initial whistleblower who sounded the alarm on the dealings says he is now representing a second whistleblower.

This second person is said to have “first-hand knowledge” of some of the allegations and is a member of the intelligence community.

This person has spoken to the inspector general on the issue, but they have not spoken to the congressional committees who are conducting the investigation.

The first whistleblower triggered an impeachment enquiry after coming forward.

The initial complaint is believed to concern not only Trump’s call with President Volodymyr Zelensky but also the way that records of the conversation were handled by White House staff, the New York Times reported.

The whistleblower filed a complaint over the contents of the conversation in August, saying Trump attempted to get a foreign power to interfere in a US election for his own gain.

Trump denied claims he abused his office by repeatedly urging Zelensky to probe his 2020 rival Joe Biden – as confirmed in a call transcript released by the White House.

Trump and his allies claimed the 25 July call contained no evidence of a quid pro quo pressuring Zelensky to probe Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later announced an impeachment probe, saying that Trump’s actions amounted to a betrayal of his oath of office and of national security.

On 30 September, Trump said he wanted to meet the anonymous whistleblower.