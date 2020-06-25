This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 25 June, 2020
US Secret Service agents forced to quarantine after Trump rally in Tulsa, US media reports

Further Trump campaign rallies are scheduled for Florida and North Carolina.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 5:23 PM
1 hour ago 14,465 Views 25 Comments
Trump delivers one of his signature campaign rally speeches in Tulsa.
Image: Sue Ogrocki
Image: Sue Ogrocki

DOZENS OF US secret service agents, tasked with protecting the US president, have been told to quarantine after President Donald Trump hosted an election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma despite concerns for rising cases of Covid-19 across America. 

Trump has resumed his election rallies, the first of which took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma last weekend, after the events were suspended due to Covid-19 back in March. 

The president drew criticism from prominent US politicians for resuming the campaign rallies during a pandemic this month – including from California Senator Kamala Harris, one of few candidates thought to be in the running for Democrat Joe Biden’s vice president nomination.

In the hours before the rally, crowds were significantly lighter than expected, and campaign officials scrapped plans for Trump to address an overflow space outdoors. A third of the arena seats were unfilled. 

However, CNN News in the US is now reporting that secret service agents will have to quarantine as a result of the rally. It follows initial reports that two secret service agents who attended the rally tested positive for Covid-19. 

“The law enforcement official said the number of quarantined agents is on the “low” side of dozens. A Secret Service official said the quarantining will not impact the agency’s operations,” reports CNN. 

“The U.S. Secret Service remains prepared and staffed to fulfill all of the various duties as required. Any implication that the agency is in some way unprepared or incapable of executing our mission would be inaccurate,” a Secret Service spokesperson told the news broadcaster. 

An email cited by CNN also reports that agents assigned to presidential trips will also need to be tested 24 to 48 hours before the scheduled trip. 

Further Trump rallies in Florida and North Carolina have also been scheduled. 

Meanwhile, just months out from the November election, presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden has maintained a firm lead in the polls despite making few public appearances during the pandemic. 

