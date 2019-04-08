This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The head of the US Secret Service is stepping down

No reason was given for the sudden departure of former Marine general Randolph ‘Tex’ Alles.

By AFP Monday 8 Apr 2019, 9:29 PM
12 minutes ago 1,526 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4582418
Randolph 'Tex' Alles
Image: James Tourtellotte
Randolph 'Tex' Alles
Randolph 'Tex' Alles
Image: James Tourtellotte

THE HEAD OF the US Secret Service, which guards President Donald Trump and visiting heads of state, is stepping down, the White House said in the administration’s latest sign of turbulence.

“United States Secret Service director Randolph ‘Tex’ Alles… will be leaving shortly and President Trump has selected James M Murray, a career member of the USSS, to take over as director beginning in May,” Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

No reason was given for the sudden departure of former Marine general Alles.

There was speculation in the US media that he may have been axed in connection to an incident in March at Trump’s golf club and weekend retreat in Florida, where an unauthorized woman got past security carrying Chinese passports and several electronic devices including a thumb drive allegedly found to contain malware.

But other reports said Alles could have lost his job due to some twist in the reportedly often heated internal political battles over White House staffing.

Yesterday, Trump announced via tweet the departure of Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who has spearheaded his controversial policies on trying to stop illegal immigrants and asylum seekers from entering the United States.

Trump said that US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan will be acting secretary.

The Secret Service’s main job is to provide security for the president and vice president and their families, as well as former presidents and visiting heads of state. It also coordinates the securing of buildings like the White House and foreign embassies.

A separate mission for the Secret Service focuses on fighting a range of financial crimes such as counterfeit currency and wire fraud.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie