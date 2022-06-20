#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Monday 20 June 2022
Advertisement

Emissions limits for sectors due to be signed off before Dáil summer recess

The legally binding limits will set out the total emissions allowed from different sectors such as electricity and agriculture.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 20 Jun 2022, 1:59 PM
49 minutes ago 1,708 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5795056
Eamon Ryan speaking to reporters outside Dublin Castle earlier this year.
Image: Sam Boal
Eamon Ryan speaking to reporters outside Dublin Castle earlier this year.
Eamon Ryan speaking to reporters outside Dublin Castle earlier this year.
Image: Sam Boal

LEGALLY BINDING LIMITS for greenhouse gas emissions from sectors such as agriculture and electricity are expected to be agreed by government next month. 

Ireland has a number of climate targets in place all centred around the requirement to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050. 

The country agreed its first carbon budgets earlier this year which set out an overall limit on emissions that the country must stay under to reach crucial climate goals. 

Sectoral emissions ceilings – which will set a limit on emissions from different sectors over a certain time period – are currently being discussed within government departments.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan will put forward a plan to government for approval in the coming weeks. 

A department official said it is envisaged the sectoral ceilings will be signed off before the Dáil summer recess which is due to begin in mid-July. 

The combined emissions limits between sectors will amount to the overall carbon budgets for certain time periods. 

The first carbon budget covering 2021 to 2025, for example, allows for a total of 295 million tonnes (Mt) of emissions to be produced.

So agriculture, electricity and the other sectors will receive a certain portion of this budget up to 2025. 

Each minister will be accountable for the emissions from their sector.

Even if the country achieves its overall goals in the years ahead, sectors will still be seen as non-compliant if they do not stay within their individual targets once they are signed off. 

The government’s Climate Action Plan from 2021 already set out different emissions reduction targets for sectors.

The agriculture sector, responsible for the most GHG emissions, was targeted with the lowest reduction of 22% to 30% by 2030. 

President of the Irish Farmers’ Association Tim Cullinan said farmers “fully realise” that emissions need to be reduced. 

“Already farmers have done quite a lot,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland today. 

“We need to find a balance here because you have climate change and you have food production.”

Related Reads

15.06.22 Spain sizzles in unseasonal heatwave for second time in two months
09.06.22 Department of Environment reports worst progress on Climate Action Plan of any department
17.05.22 Agri-reliant countries must pave way for cutting agriculture emissions, says New Zealand expert

Cullinan said he has a number of concerns he wants the government to address.

These include the economic and social role of agriculture in rural Ireland, how biogenic methane is treated and addressing the importance of food production. 

Different targets heading for the same goal

All of the different emissions targets fall under the wider goals of the Climate Act from last year. 

Climate science shows urgent action is needed to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the many impacts of global warming. 

The sectoral ceilings being decided at the moment will set emissions limits for electricity, transport, buildings, industry, agriculture and transport. 

Civil servants across government departments have been meeting to work out the exact details of these limits. 

A department official said the talks have been cooperative and positive. 

The discussions are considering a number of factors including the cost of emissions reduction, limits of what each sector can achieve and fairness in how fast each sector can reduce emissions. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ministers must appear before an Oireachtas committee if their sector fails to comply with emissions limits down the line. 

Failure to comply with the sectoral ceilings could also result in fines from the EU for not hitting wider targets. 

A department official said these fines would be paid from the budget of the minister whose sector failed to comply with the budgets.

Minister Eamon Ryan said earlier this month that “detailed technical analysis” is being carried out to inform and support the decision-making process of the sectoral emissions ceilings. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie