Security queues stretch outside terminal building as 50,000 pass through Dublin Airport

QUEUES THROUGH SECURITY checks at Dublin Airport stretched outside the Terminal 1 building today as 50,000 passengers filed through to catch flights.

Many passengers faced lengthy lines getting through security on, what airport operator DAA described as, “another busy day” at the transport hub.

The Journal witnessed the queues backing up from the security gates to outside the building of Terminal 1 this morning. The Fast-Track service was also subject to significant delays.

A shortage of security screening staff has led to lengthy queues inside and outside the airport in recent months, causing some passengers to miss flights.

“It’s another busy Saturday morning at Dublin Airport at the start of what is going to be another busy weekend. However, security processing has moved well all morning, enabled by DAA’s teams on the floor in both terminals,” DAA spokesperson Graeme McQueen said.

McQueen said a controlled queuing system is in place and it’s taking less than 45 minutes to clear security in both terminals. However, times may be higher at busy points over the weekend.

“Today will see around 50,000 passengers depart from Dublin Airport. As well as our regular travellers, we’re seeing lots of Leinster and Liverpool fans heading off to France this morning to watch their respective teams in European action.

“Overall, passengers were in good form, with those who heeded our advice – to get to the airport up to 2.5 hours ahead of a short-haul flight and 3.5 hours before a long-haul flight – getting through security smoothly and in plenty of time prior to their flight,” McQueen added.

Last month the DAA revised its advice to passengers, instructing anyone due to fly out of the airport on short-haul flights to Europe or the UK to arrive up to two and a half hours before their departure time.

Passengers going on long-haul flights were recommended to arrive up to three and a half hours before their departure time.

Additional reporting from Niall O’Connor