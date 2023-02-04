Quiz: How much do you know about Seinfeld?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE SPOTLIGHT HAS been firmly shone on AI in recent weeks and months, with tools for auto-generating images and text coming into prominence.
When you think of AI, the last thing you might think about is the 90s sitcom about nothing, but an AI-generated version of Seinfeld has been gaining traction in recent weeks.
‘Nothing, Forever’, hosted 24/7 on livestreaming service Twitch, has exploded in recent weeks and focuses on conversations between Larry, Fred, Yvonne and Kakler, parodies of their Seinfeld counterparts Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer.
It’s a completely absurd piece of media, with rambling conversations between characters that focus on new movies, new restaurants and consistently mentioning animals who wear hats.
Almost everything is carried out by AI, whether it’s composing music or dictating the character’s actions.
With all that in mind, we thought we’d quiz you on how much you know about Seinfeld
