Quiz: How much do you know about Seinfeld?

THE SPOTLIGHT HAS been firmly shone on AI in recent weeks and months, with tools for auto-generating images and text coming into prominence.

When you think of AI, the last thing you might think about is the 90s sitcom about nothing, but an AI-generated version of Seinfeld has been gaining traction in recent weeks.

‘Nothing, Forever’, hosted 24/7 on livestreaming service Twitch, has exploded in recent weeks and focuses on conversations between Larry, Fred, Yvonne and Kakler, parodies of their Seinfeld counterparts Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer.

It’s a completely absurd piece of media, with rambling conversations between characters that focus on new movies, new restaurants and consistently mentioning animals who wear hats.

Almost everything is carried out by AI, whether it’s composing music or dictating the character’s actions.

With all that in mind, we thought we’d quiz you on how much you know about Seinfeld

What is Kramer's first name? Carl Cosmo

Cillian Zoltan Who voices Mr Steinbrenner, George's boss at the New York Yankees? Rodney Dangerfield Norm MacDonald

Larry David Robin Williams What is the centrepiece of Festivus, a holiday devised by Frank Costanza? A tree with no decorations A miniature American flag

A large grey stone An aluminium (or as they say in the States, 'aluminum') pole Where does Newman work? Local cafe Donut shop

Post office Bank How many episodes are there of Seinfeld? 94 138

180 251 In multiple episodes throughout the series, what job does George pretend to have? Marine biologist Architect

Engineer Farmer What character died from licking poisoned envelopes Susan Newman

Mr Steinbrenner Morty Seinfeld What is the name of Jerry's annoying uncle? Uncle Joe Uncle Tom

Uncle Leo Uncle Tony What is the name of the cafe that Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer frequent? Al's Monk's

Cafe Blue NYC Coffee Which main character performs a dance that is described as a "full body dry heave"? Jerry George

