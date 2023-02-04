Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo
# nothing forever
Quiz: How much do you know about Seinfeld?
Are you a master of your domain?
THE SPOTLIGHT HAS been firmly shone on AI in recent weeks and months, with tools for auto-generating images and text coming into prominence.

When you think of AI, the last thing you might think about is the 90s sitcom about nothing, but an AI-generated version of Seinfeld has been gaining traction in recent weeks.

‘Nothing, Forever’, hosted 24/7 on livestreaming service Twitch, has exploded in recent weeks and focuses on conversations between Larry, Fred, Yvonne and Kakler, parodies of their Seinfeld counterparts Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer.

NothingForever TwitchTV Larry Feinberg, the star of Seinfeld parody Nothing Forever TwitchTV

It’s a completely absurd piece of media, with rambling conversations between characters that focus on new movies, new restaurants and consistently mentioning animals who wear hats.

Almost everything is carried out by AI, whether it’s composing music or dictating the character’s actions.

With all that in mind, we thought we’d quiz you on how much you know about Seinfeld

What is Kramer's first name?
Carl
Cosmo

Cillian
Zoltan
Who voices Mr Steinbrenner, George's boss at the New York Yankees?
Rodney Dangerfield
Norm MacDonald

Larry David
Robin Williams
What is the centrepiece of Festivus, a holiday devised by Frank Costanza?
A tree with no decorations
A miniature American flag

A large grey stone
An aluminium (or as they say in the States, 'aluminum') pole
Where does Newman work?
Local cafe
Donut shop

Post office
Bank
How many episodes are there of Seinfeld?
94
138

180
251
In multiple episodes throughout the series, what job does George pretend to have?
Marine biologist
Architect

Engineer
Farmer
What character died from licking poisoned envelopes
Susan
Newman

Mr Steinbrenner
Morty Seinfeld
What is the name of Jerry's annoying uncle?
Uncle Joe
Uncle Tom

Uncle Leo
Uncle Tony
What is the name of the cafe that Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer frequent?
Al's
Monk's

Cafe Blue
NYC Coffee
Which main character performs a dance that is described as a "full body dry heave"?
Jerry
George

Kramer
Elaine
