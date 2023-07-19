Gardaí and Revenue seize €760k worth of cannabis hash and herb in South Dublin

A JOINT OPERATION between the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs Service has lead to the seizure of over 100 kilograms of cannabis resin and herb in south Dublin.

The raid, which took place yesterday in a commercial residence in south Dublin, was targeting members of an organised crime operation in the Dublin region, according to a statement from An Garda Síochána.

During an initial search, Gardaí and revenue officers located and seized over 100 kilograms of cannabis resin, or hash, with a estimated value of €600,000.

Advertisement

During a follow-up search of the same property, the officers and Gardaí found approximately eight kilograms of herbal cannabis, estimated to be worth €160,000.

The total of both seizures from the property is worth €760,000.

A man in his 40s was arrested by Gardaí and is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in Dublin.

In a statement from the Revenue Commission a spokesperson said: “These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.”

A spokesperson for Gardaí said investigations into the seizure are currently ongoing.