Self-described 'gangster’ appears in court charged with Tupac Shakur's murder

A SELF-DESCRIBED gangster who prosecutors say masterminded the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996 has appeared in court charged with murder.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, stood handcuffed, wearing a dark-blue jail uniform and plastic orange slippers.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge today, but the hearing was cut short after he asked District Judge Tierra Jones to postpone the hearing while he retains counsel in Las Vegas.

Judge Jones rescheduled the arraignment for 19 October.

Davis was arrested last week during an early-morning walk near his home in suburban Henderson.

A few hours after his arrest last Friday, a grand jury indictment was unsealed in Clark County District Court charging him with murder.

Grand jurors also voted to add sentencing enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon and alleged gang activity.

If Davis is convicted, that could add decades to his sentence.

Los Angeles-based attorney Edi Faal told The Associated Press in a brief phone call after the hearing that he is Davis’s long-time personal attorney and is helping him find a Nevada lawyer.

“I have worked with him for more than two decades,” Faal said. “But at this point I do not have a comment.”

Davis denied a request from The Associated Press for an interview from jail where he is being held without bond.

Davis had been a long-known suspect in the case and publicly admitted his role in the killing in interviews ahead of his 2019 tell-all memoir, Compton Street Legend.

“There’s one thing that’s for sure when living that gangster lifestyle,” he wrote. “You already know that the stuff you put out is going to come back; you never know how or when, but there’s never a doubt that it’s coming.”

Davis’s own comments revived the police investigation that led to the indictment, police and prosecutors said.

In mid-July, Las Vegas police raided Davis’s home, drawing renewed attention to one of hip-hop music’s most enduring mysteries.

Rapper Tupac Shakur was shot dead in Las Vegas in 1996

Prosecutors allege Shakur’s killing stemmed from a rivalry and competition for dominance in a musical genre that, at the time, was dubbed “gangsta rap”.

It pitted East Coast members of a Bloods gang sect associated with rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight against West Coast members of a Crips sect that Davis has said he led in Compton, California.

Tension escalated in Las Vegas on the night of 7 September 1996 when a brawl broke out between Shakur and Davis’s nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, at the MGM Grand hotel-casino following a heavyweight championship boxing match won by Mike Tyson.

Knight and Shakur went to the fight, as did members of the South Side Crips, prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo said last week in court.

“And (Knight) brought his entourage, which involved Mob Piru gang members.”

After the casino brawl, Knight drove a BMW with Shakur in the front passenger seat.

The car was stopped at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip when a white Cadillac pulled up on the passenger side and gunfire erupted.

Shot multiple times, Shakur died a week later aged 25. Knight was grazed by a bullet fragment.

Davis has said he was in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac and handed a .40-calibre handgun to his nephew in the back seat, from which he said the shots were fired.

In Nevada, a person can be convicted of murder for helping another person commit the crime.