'We are a great nation': Solidarity with people in self-isolation as strangers offer help

EARLIER TODAY THE Taoiseach took what he described himself as an “unprecedented action”, announcing all schools and childcare facilities would close and encouraging companies to let their employees work from home, where possible.

Before these measures were announced, communities had already started to prepare and mobilise, offering help to those who were self-isolating and to older people living in their area.

Social media strategist Samantha Kelly, who started the initiative #selfisolationhelp on Twitter, told TheJournal.ie that it has taken off in recent days. And since Leo Varadkar’s announcement earlier, the activity has significantly increased.

So many people are self isolating at the moment. Many have underlying illnesses. So if that is you and you would like help with anything or you are feeling lonely please tweet to me and I will spread the word so you can connect with others in the same situation. #Selfisolation — Samantha Kelly (@Tweetinggoddess) March 10, 2020 Source: Samantha Kelly /Twitter

“I do a lot of community type things around kindness and it was really nice to see such a good and positive thing take off,” she said.

There have been offers of help from people all over the country and it has now moved to Instagram and WhatApp, where some are setting up local community groups to make arrangements.

On foot of this I’ve been contacted by the sounders in @GoCarIreland who say that if any groups organising like this need help then get in touch with the folks in GoCar & they’ll do what they can to help! 👏👏 More of this please 🙌 #Selfisolationhelp (pls share!) https://t.co/xc2pueavgq — Anne-Marie McNally (@amomcnally) March 12, 2020 Source: Anne-Marie McNally /Twitter

If I can help any parent/family, I am a primary school teacher with a Masters in Special Education, I have done up a list of apps and resources to keep children busy over the next two weeks, I also know how challenging this is, as a parent myself!#Selfisolationhelp pic.twitter.com/1hlLSlbIj1 — Angela (@AngeCMJ) March 12, 2020 Source: Angela /Twitter

While most of those using the hashtag are offering help, there have been some using it to ask for assistance while they are in self-isolation – and it’s not long before they are sorted.

I'm sorry to use this request already, but is there anyone in Co #Wexford #Selfisolationhelp that could collect BB's supplies for me & drop them at our door? Anytime next week is grand! PHN (public health nurse) won't do it. (don't get me started on that). — Tracy 💜 🇮🇪 🇳🇴 (@AddressingLife) March 12, 2020 Source: Tracy 💜 🇮🇪 🇳🇴 /Twitter

Kelly said this woman told her someone responded to her request and delivered supplies to her home.

“It’s just lovely to see. I’m always talking about this message, that it makes a difference even if it’s just one person you help. You don’t have to change the world but you can make a difference one thing at a time.”

Yesterday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan spoke about these kinds of actions of “social solidarity”.

“That’s a really welcome thing, something that we’re good at in this country,” he said.

He said it was “gratifying” to see how society was beginning to organise itself to prepare for the situation.

Today he said it was this kind of community support – walking dogs, picking up groceries for people and generally checking on elderly neighbours – that would be needed now over the next two weeks.

There are now 70 confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland, with 27 of these confirmed this evening. There are six patients in Intensive Care Units across the country.

Health officials also confirmed that 22 of these new cases are associated with local transmission and two are associated with community transmission.

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he knows today’s announcement will involve big changes in the way people live their lives.

“I know that I am asking people to make enormous sacrifices. We’re doing it for each other. Together, we can slow the virus in its tracks and push it back. Acting together, as one nation, we can save many lives. Our economy will suffer. It will bounce back,” he said.

Lost time in school or college will be recovered. In time, our lives will go back to normal. Above all, we all need to look out for each other.

“Ireland is a great nation. And we are great people. We have experienced hardship and struggle before. We have overcome many trials in the past with our determination and our spirit. We will prevail.”