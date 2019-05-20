Two young men arrested after disorder at Semple Stadium GAA match released without charge

TWO YOUNG MEN who were arrested under the Public Order Act at Semple Stadium yesterday have been released without charge.

The pair were arrested at the Thurles stadium, where Tipperary played Waterford in the Munster Hurling Championship.

Footage shared on social media yesterday purported to show a number of men involved in a scuffle at the game.

A garda spokesperson said both of those arrested were released without charge by way of adult caution and the diversion programme for young offenders.

The game finished Tipperary 2-30 to Waterford’s 0-18.