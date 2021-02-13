Senators vote to consider witnesses in twist for Trump impeachment trial

US SENATORS HAVE voted to consider witnesses in the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.

Closing arguments in the trial were expected today with no witnesses to be called, but the prosecuting team asked to hear from a Republican representative.

Lead Democratic prosecutor Jamie Raskin of Maryland asked for a deposition of Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler over fresh information.

Herrera Beutler has widely shared a conversation she had with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy over Trump’s actions on January 6 as a mob was rioting at the US Capitol.

Raskin said it was necessary information for determining Trump’s role in inciting the deadly riot.

There were 55 senators who voted to debate the motion to subpoena, including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who changed his vote in the middle of the count.

Trump’s attorney Michael van der Veen baulked at the request, saying he would then call 100 witnesses, and that it was not necessary.

The nearly week-long trial has been delivering a grim and graphic narrative of the 6 January riot and its consequences for the US in ways that senators, most of whom fled for their own safety that day, acknowledge they are still coming to terms with.

Acquittal is expected in the evenly divided Senate, a verdict that could heavily influence not only Trump’s political future but that of the senators sworn to deliver impartial justice as jurors as they cast their votes.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will reportedly vote to acquit Trump and his decision is likely to influence others weighing up their votes.

House prosecutors have argued that Trump’s rallying cry to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell” for his presidency just as Congress was convening to certify Joe Biden’s election was part of an orchestrated pattern of violent rhetoric and false claims that unleashed the mob.