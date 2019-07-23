This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
South Korean fighter jets fire over 400 warning shots at Russian military aircraft

Seoul said a Russian A-50 warplane twice entered South Korean airspace, a claim Moscow has denied.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 12:32 PM
South Korea Russia Warning Shots Acting Russian Ambassador to South Korea Maxim Volkov, left, and South Korean Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Yoon Soon-gu take their seats before their meeting at the Foreign ministry in Seoul today. Source: Kim Sung-do/AP/Press Association Images

SOUTH KOREAN FIGHTER jets fired over 400 warning shots after a Russian military plane violated airspace claimed by both Seoul and Tokyo.

Seoul said a Russian A-50 warplane twice entered South Korean airspace near the disputed Dokdo islets – which Japan calls Takeshima.

South Korea officials said they responded by scrambling F-15K and KF-16 fighters, which first issued warnings and fired flares.

They fired 80 warning shots at the plane during the first breach, and 280 rounds during the second, a military official told AFP.

“We are assessing this incident in a very grave manner and will take a much tougher measure if it happens again,” said National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong, according to the Blue House spokeswoman.

Japan complained to Moscow over the incursion.

“We learned that Russian military planes flying over the Sea of Japan this morning twice violated our airspace near Takeshima,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular press conference.

Based on this knowledge, we made strong protests.

Suga, who said Japan also scrambled military jets, added Tokyo had also protested to South Korea for its response, saying it was extremely regrettable.

Russia denied any airspace violation, insisting Seoul’s complaint was based on an “arbitrarily established” air defence identification zone that Moscow did not recognise.

“It was not the first time that South Korean pilots tried to unsuccessfully interfere with the flights of the Russian aviation forces above the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

“Such ‘zones’ are recognized by neither international law nor Russia,” it said, adding Moscow had repeatedly informed Seoul about it.

South Korean officials said the Russian plane first entered South Korean airspace just after 9.00 am local time and lasted three minutes.

It returned half an hour later, staying in South Korean airspace for four minutes, the military said.

At one point, the South Korean and Russian warplanes were just one kilometre apart, the official added.

The Russian plane “didn’t appear to have hostile intention” during the manoeuvers, the military official said, as it flew “at constant speed and direction”.

He added that more investigation is required to determine the motives for the breaches.

Dokdo, or Takeshima, is a series of rocky islets in the sea between South Korea and Japan that have long been disputed and the source of diplomatic friction between the two economic powerhouses.

They lie in rich fishing grounds that may also contain large deposits of natural gas.

© AFP 2019  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

