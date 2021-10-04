#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 4 October 2021
September 2021 provisionally warmest on record for Ireland, Met Éireann says

Mean temperatures for Ireland were 2.1 degrees above their long-term averages.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 4 Oct 2021, 5:27 PM
Holidaymakers Martine Vandeveegaete and Andre Derval from Lessines in Belgium having an afternoon picnic with a view of Beara's Wild Atlantic Way on 11 September
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SEPTEMBER 2021 WAS provisionally the warmest on record for Ireland, according to Met Éireann.

Mean temperatures for Ireland were 2.1 degrees above their long-term averages (LTA) for the month, with an even higher value for the monthly minimum average temperature of 3 degrees.

The mean maximum temperature for September was 0.8 degrees above LTA.

In general, the temperatures observed were around that observed in August 2021 and in some areas, even warmer, Met Éireann said.

Munster and Leinster had their warmest September on record, with mean temperatures of 15.6 degrees and 15.1 degrees respectively.

Connacht had its joint highest, matching 2006, with 14.7 degrees, while Ulster had its second highest 14.3 degrees, its highest was in 2006 with 14.4 degrees.

Met Éireann said this warm weather is partly due to the warm nights experienced during September in all areas, with cloudy weather and high pressure dominating.

Ireland, and each province, recorded their warmest minimum monthly temperatures:

  • Munster was 11.8 degrees (2.4 degrees above its LTA)
  • Connacht was 11.6 degrees (2.4 degrees above its LTA)
  • Leinster was 11.3 degrees (2.4 degrees above its LTA, joint first with 2006)
  • Ulster was 10.8 degrees (2.2 degrees above its LTA)

The UK Met Office have given a value of 10.7 degrees for Northern Ireland – its highest average minimum September temperature on record.

“September 2021 has been a notably warm and dry month across the island of Ireland, with mean temperatures well above average and below average rainfall,” Dr Sandra Spillane, Climatologist at Met Éireann said.

“Much of September was characterised by periods of high pressure which often brings dry and settled weather, before conditions turned more Autumnal towards the end of the month as low pressure moved across Ireland.”

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

