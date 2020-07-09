This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 9 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Second night of clashes in Serbian capital as crowds protest government handling of pandemic

The Serbian president has said planned weekend lockdown measures are likely to be scrapped.

By AFP Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 7:17 AM
1 hour ago 7,334 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5145469
Serbian protestors clash with police in Belgrade
Image: PA Images
Serbian protestors clash with police in Belgrade
Serbian protestors clash with police in Belgrade
Image: PA Images

THE SERBIAN CAPITAL was hit by clashes for a second night last night as police clashed with protesters outraged over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clouds of tear gas and smoke filled the city centre in chaotic scenes that mirrored violence the night before, when thousands came out to protest the return of a weekend lockdown due to a spike in new cases.

Although President Aleksandar Vucic said last night that the weekend curfew is likely to be scrapped, several thousand people again gathered in front of the parliament to protest.

Their anger is focused on the powerful president, who critics accuse of inviting a second wave of coronavirus infections by rapidly lifting initial lockdown measures before an election in June. 

“The government only seeks to protect its own interests, the people are collateral damage,” said Jelina Jankovic, a 53-year-old who attended the rally, which brought together citizens from the left to the far-right. 

Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won the June poll by a landslide in a vote boycotted by the main opposition.

Since then, coronavirus infections have shot up to more than 300 daily, overwhelming hospitals. 

“We’ve had enough of the manipulating of the data of COVID-19″, said another protester Danijela Ognjenovic, referring to accusations that authorities are under-reporting the death toll.

After a peaceful start, last night’s rally saw protesters hurl flares and other objects at police who responded with tear gas.

An opposition leader who had boycotted the June election, Bosko Obradovic, told regional TV broadcaster N1 that he was beaten by police in the melee. 

Once the main crowd outside the parliament building was dispersed, anti-riot police and bands of demonstrators clashed on surrounding streets. 

Ten officers were injured, said Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic.

‘Decide tomorrow’

Earlier in the day, Vucic said he was still in favour of a weekend lockdown but that a government crisis team would “decide tomorrow”.

“There will definitely be tightening of the measures for Belgrade” though the “crisis team seems to think that there should be no curfew”, he said, distancing himself from the decision.

The 50-year-old, who is accused of authoritarianism despite holding a ceremonial post, branded the protesters as “fascists” and said there were suspicions of “meddling of foreign intelligence”, without providing any evidence.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Vucic also conceded that some police officers, who were accused of excessive force on Tuesday night, “failed” and that they would be held accountable. 

Scenes of police brutality were captured on TV, including an incident on Tuesday in which officers used batons to beat three men sitting peacefully on a bench.

The Council of Europe’s Human Rights Commission Dunja Mijatovic condemned the “violent dispersal of demonstrators”, saying it “raises serious human rights concerns”.

Serbian police chief Vladimir Rebic, however, said officers “used force only when it was used against us”, adding that some 40 police were injured the first night. 

The new spike of coronavirus cases comes two months after Serbia lifted almost all restrictions to allow major sporting events with thousands of spectators and national elections in June. 

In the past two weeks daily infections have shot up, while the country reported its deadliest day yet on Tuesday with 13 fatalities. 

The government has reported nearly 17,000 infections and 330 deaths in a population of seven million.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie