This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Press council rules that controversial cartoon of Serena Williams was 'not racist' and in public interest

The cartoon was published following Williams’ behaviour at the US Open last year.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 25 Feb 2019, 12:00 PM
1 hour ago 10,639 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4511704
Serena Williams reacts during after receiving a game penalty at the US Open Women's Final last year
Image: UPI/PA Images
Serena Williams reacts during after receiving a game penalty at the US Open Women's Final last year
Serena Williams reacts during after receiving a game penalty at the US Open Women's Final last year
Image: UPI/PA Images

THE AUSTRALIAN PRESS Council has ruled that a controversial cartoon of tennis star Serena Williams did not breach media press standards.

The cartoon by illustrator Mark Knight, published by the Melbourne-based Herald Sun newspaper last September, showed Williams reacting angrily during her loss to Naomi Osaka in the final of the US Open.

Williams was depicted with her mouth open wide, wither her hands in fists, and jumping above a broken tennis racket and a baby’s soother.

An umpire was also shown telling a blonde woman – meant to be Osaka -”Can you just let her win?”

It followed Williams’ behaviour in the final, when she received a warning from the chair umpire for receiving coaching from the sidelines before emphatically defending herself and smashing her racket in frustration a short time later.

After being docked a point, the 23-time major winner protested and demanded an apology from the umpire, who penalised her a game point.

Serena tweet Source: Twitter/@damonheraldsun

However, critics claimed the cartoon showed a stereotype of black women, depicting Williams as an irate, big-mouthed black woman jumping up and down.

The Australian Press Council also said it had received complaints from people who believed the cartoon was racist and sexist.

In response, the Herald Sun claimed the cartoon used “satire, caricature, exaggeration, and humor” to depict an event of public interest.

And in a ruling published today, the press council said it accepted the newspaper’s contention the cartoon was in response to Williams’ behaviour during the match.

The council said that while it “acknowledged that some readers found the cartoon offensive”, there was sufficient public interest in commenting on the behaviour of an athlete with a global profile.

“Concern was expressed that the cartoon depicted Ms Williams with large lips, a broad flat nose, a wild afro-styled ponytail hairstyle different to that worn by Ms Williams during the match and positioned in an ape-like pose,” the council said in a statement.

“The council considered that the cartoon uses exaggeration and absurdity to make its point but accepts the publisher’s claim that it does not depict Ms Williams as an ape, rather showing her as ‘spitting the dummy’, a non-racist caricature familiar to most Australian readers.”

It added that the Herald Sun argued that the cartoon was not intended to depict any race or gender negatively, and was drawn in a style that the cartoonist had used over several decades.

Knight responded positively to the council’s findings, telling the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he was “very happy” with the ruling.

“I will not be changing the way I draw cartoons because I think I’m a very free and fair cartoonist and I accept issues on their merits and draw them as such,” he said. 

With reporting from Associated Press.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		This deserted island is up for grabs at €1.25m - and some people think the government should buy it
    86,631  68
    2
    		Gardaí release CCTV images of missing Jon Jonsson as they renew appeal for information
    45,815  16
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A bank branch worker on €23,500 who made the move to Dublin to find a long-term career
    44,153  52
    Fora
    1
    		Social media firm Reddit is opening its first office outside of the US in Dublin
    331  0
    2
    		Welcome to the 'experience economy': Why restaurants are moving into shopping centres
    170  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    114,692  116
    2
    		Chelsea boss Sarri humiliated as his goalkeeper refuses to be substituted in League Cup final
    72,439  87
    3
    		As it happened: Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League
    62,965  50
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Bohemian Rhapsody wins big, while Green Book nabs best picture - Here's the full list of Oscar winners
    41,543  39
    2
    		Mel B questioned whether Lady Gaga 'broke girl code' with Bradley Cooper at the Oscars... it's The Dredge
    14,558  0
    3
    		Everyone is talking about why Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Oscar performance made them uncomfortable
    10,310  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    DUBLIN
    Dublin Marathon increased to record 22,500 runners
    Dublin Marathon increased to record 22,500 runners
    'I think there's a total disconnect between the rule makers and the players and the people on the ground'
    'Ignored at viewings because they're black or Asian': Dozens of asylum seekers facing homelessness
    ITALY
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    POLL
    Majority of Irish people believe drug users should be dealt with by health services, not courts
    Majority of Irish people believe drug users should be dealt with by health services, not courts
    Poll: Should yoga be taught in Irish schools?
    Poll: Do road safety ads have any impact on you?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie