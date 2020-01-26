Garda Commissioner considers promoting up to 92 sergeants to inspector without fresh competition

THE GARDA COMMISSIONER is considering promoting up to 92 sergeants to inspector, without a fresh promotion competition.

Just this week more than 100 rank-and-file gardaí, who were unsuccessful in a promotion competition two years ago, were promoted to sergeant.

Now Drew Harris is looking at promoting sergeants who were unsuccessful in their last competition promotion.

In order to be eligible for promotion, a sergeant must pass their inspectors exam, which all 92 of these sergeants did.

However, they were not given one of the 209 available positions after the interview process.

“Promoting some or all of the remaining 92 sergeants is currently under consideration,” a garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie.

Related Read Garda Commissioner cites lack of resources as he delays 136 transfers to roads policing

When news about the proposed sergeant promotions first broke, there was concern among members at the absence of a fresh competition to open the process up to those who had not had a chance to apply in the last one. It is understood there are similar concerns in relation to this proposal.

A garda spokesperson said increasing supervisory levels is a priority for the commissioner.

“It was also a key request by garda members in the Garda Cultural Audit,” they said.