Man hospitalised following serious assault in Cork

A MAN HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries following an altercation in Charleville, Co Cork.

Gardaí said the man, aged in his late 20s, sustained numerous lacerations during an altercation involving a group of people.

The incident occurred shortly after 5pm on Bakers Road in the Cork town.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he is understood to be in a stable condition.

The scene was examined by local scenes of crime officers.

No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing. Gardaí are asking witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Charleville on 063-21770 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.