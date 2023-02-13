Advertisement

Monday 13 February 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Leah Farrell/RollingNews Gardaí and a passerby at the scene earlier today.
# Parnell Street
Man in critical condition following assault in Dublin city centre
A man in his 20s has been taken to Beaumont Hospital after a serious assault that took place between 4am and 5am this morning.
6.3k
0
38 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a serious assault which occurred in the early hours of this morning between 4am and 5am at a laneway near Parnell Street, Dublin.

A man in his 20s has been taken to Beaumont Hospital and is in critical condition.

The scene where the incident happened at Parnell Place is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

