Woman (20s) dies following serious assault in Co Offaly

A WOMAN (20s) has died following a fatal assault in Co Offaly this evening.

The incident occurred along the canal bank in Cappincur in Tullamore, Co Offaly at approximately 4pm today.

The body of the woman remains at the scene, with the scene set to be preserved overnight.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently being detained at Tullamore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted.

An incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station under a Senior Investigating Officer.

A family liaison officer has also been appointed and is currently liaising with the family of the deceased.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on this incident to come forward.

In particular, Gardaí are seeking anybody who was in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore before 4pm this afternoon to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.