Man found with serious head injuries in Tallaght playground

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious assault in Tallaght in Dublin last night.

At approximately 11.40pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a man aged in his late 40s was discovered unconscious with apparent head injuries at a playground in Mac Uilliam estate, Tallaght.

The man was removed from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

The scene is currently preserved for a forensic examination. No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses – in particular to those who were in the vicinity of the playground at Mac Uilliam estate late last night – to come forward. They are also appealing to those with video footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.