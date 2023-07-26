Advertisement

Wednesday 26 July 2023
Niall Carson/PA Images File photo
# Crash
Diversions in place as gardaí at scene of serious collision on M6 in Galway
The single vehicle collision happened at around 5.10am between Junction 17 and Junction 18.
5.0k
0
36 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a serious collision on the M6 in Co Galway. 

The single vehicle collision happened at around 5.10am between Junction 17 at Athenry and Junction 18 at the M17/M18. 

The road is currently closed between the two junctions.

Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to take alternative routes. 

Gardaí have said no further information is currently available. 

