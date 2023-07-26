Diversions in place as gardaí at scene of serious collision on M6 in Galway

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a serious collision on the M6 in Co Galway.

The single vehicle collision happened at around 5.10am between Junction 17 at Athenry and Junction 18 at the M17/M18.

The road is currently closed between the two junctions.

Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

Gardaí have said no further information is currently available.