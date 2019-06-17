This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 June, 2019
Gardaí have 'serious concerns' for 55-year-old man missing for more than three weeks

When last seen he was wearing a blue sports cap, black jacket with a hood, bottle green-coloured chino trousers and navy Adidas runners

By Conor McCrave Monday 17 Jun 2019, 6:53 PM
55 minutes ago 5,791 Views No Comments
GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for help in locating a man from Dublin who has been missing for more than three weeks. 

Gerard (Gerry) Taylor, who is 55 years old, has been missing from Sandyford since Saturday 25 May. 

He was last seen on Kellystown road, Rathfarnham, Co Dublin, walking in the direction of Ticknock shortly after 11am that day.

He is described as 5’10 in height and of medium build. He has grey hair, stubble, blue eyes and wears glasses. 

When last seen he was wearing a blue sports cap, black jacket with a hood, bottle green-coloured chino trousers and navy Adidas runners with a white sole and white stripes on the side. 

Gardaí and Gerard’s family have serious concerns for his welfare and ask for any information regarding his whereabouts to be reported to Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

