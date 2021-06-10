#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 10 June 2021
Man in serious condition after vehicle collision in Galway

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the N84.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 8:16 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN IS in hospital in “serious” condition after a collision in Galway yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the N84 at Grange, Corandulla, in Galway around 9.15pm.

Two vehicles collided at a junction on the road, causing one vehicle to veer off course and collide with a third vehicle.

Emergency services attended the scene.

A man who was driving one of the cars was taken to University Hospital Galway,

Gardaí said his condition is “described as serious”.

The road was closed earlier today as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination.

It has since reopened.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses or any road users, particularly who may have dash cam or camera footage, who were travelling on the N84 between Headford and Galway or on the L2116 between 8.45pm and 9.30pm to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Lauren Boland
