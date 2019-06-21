This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Set-top boxes: Gardaí search seven premises in Cork as part of crackdown on pirate TV

Seven premises in Cork were searched by Gardaí.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 21 Jun 2019, 8:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Nopparat Angchakan
Image: Shutterstock/Nopparat Angchakan

GARDAÍ CARRIED OUT searches at several locations in Cork yesterday as part of an investigation into the illegal distribution of TV set-top boxes. 

Searches took place at seven premises in Cork as part of an ongoing investigation into the fraudulent use of set-top boxes to illegally access TV channels, which Gardaí believe could be worth €20 million annually.

Gardaí from Cork worked in conjunction with the Economic Crime Investigation Unit, as well as the local Computer Crime Investigation Unit. 

Representatives from Virgin Media, Sky TV and technology company Nagra offered support to the Gardaí investigation. 

A Gardaí spokesperson said that a significant amount of electronic equipment and documentation of “evidential value” was seized. 

Gardaí believe that the fraud involves 20,000 people across the country. No arrests, Gardaí said, were made during the operation and the investigation is ongoing. 

