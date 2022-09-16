Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Friday 16 September 2022
Advertisement

€350,000 settlement approved for man who claimed he was sexually abused by priest at school

The alleged abuse was said to have occurred during the mid 1970s.

By Aodhan O Faolain Friday 16 Sep 2022, 5:35 PM
11 minutes ago 1,285 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5868630
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN WHO claimed he was sexually abused by a Catholic Priest almost 50 years ago has settled his High Court damages action for €350,000.

In his judgement today, Mr Justice Garrett Simons approved the settlement of the now 60-year-old man’s personal injuries claim, who currently resides in the UK, against The Sacred Heart Missionary Education Trust and his alleged abuser.

The case was settled by the Trust, without an admission of liability by either of the defendants.

The man claimed that he was sexually abused by a priest who taught at a secondary school operated by the Trust.

The alleged abuse was said to have occurred during the mid 1970′s when the complainant was a pupil at the school and aged in his teens.

As a result of the alleged abuse the man had sued the defendants’ seeking damages for the personal injuries, he claims he suffered.

The claims were denied, and the action had been opposed on grounds including that the claim against the defendants was statute barred.

The Trust also argued that it was not vicariously liable for any actions alleged committed by the priest.

The Trust had further claimed that the fact the man had been sexually abused by other persons not associated with the school had also to be taken into account.

It argued that these abusers were “concurrent wrongdoers” and that is failure to pursue them had legal consequences.

Due to a medical condition which causes the man to struggle with his memory and attention, he cannot be identified for legal reasons.

In his decision the judge said that settlement had come before him because the man lacks the capacity to provide instructions in respect of his claim or manage his own affairs.

The man is currently detained at a mental health facility in England, and the subject of various orders made by the English courts, the judge noted.

As a result of his medical condition, which became problematic after he launched his personal injury action, his proceedings were amended and were eventually brought on his behalf by his ‘next friend’ which in this case was his sister.

In approving the settlement Mr Justice Simons said that had the case gone to trial there was “a strong likelihood” the action would have been dismissed.

The judge said that it appeared that the claim was statute barred, and because of the plaintiff’s mental health he was not competent to provide sworn evidence in the proceedings.

Given the circumstances the settlement was an excellent one from the plaintiff’s perspective, the judge said, adding that there was no realistic prospect of the man getting a larger sum that what has been offered had the case gone to trial.

The settlement, the judge directed, is to be paid to the English local authority charged with managing the man’s affairs.

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie