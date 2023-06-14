Advertisement

# Criminal Gangs
Seven men arrested in Garda operation targeting criminal gangs in Mayo and Galway
They have been detained for offences including serious assault, violent disorder, possession of weapons and drug offences.
54 minutes ago

SEVEN MEN HAVE been arrested as part of a Garda operation targeting the activities of criminal gangs operating in Co Mayo and Co Galway. 

The operation – involving gardaí from the Mayo, Roscommon, Longford Division and Galway Division – was carried out earlier this morning. 

It involved 85 gardaí with assistance provided by the Armed Support Unit, the Air Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit. 

A number of properties were searched in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo. Further properties were searched in the Ballybane and Bohermore areas of Galway city. 

Seven men were arrested during the operation. Two are aged in their 40s, four are aged in their 20s and one is an adult teen. 

All seven men have been detained at garda stations in Co Mayo for offences including serious assault, violent disorder, possession of weapons and drug offences. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
