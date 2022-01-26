Seven scramblers and a quad bike seized in garda operation

The vehicles were seized during searches this morning.

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED seven scrambler motorbikes and a quad bike in a planned operation in Dublin.

The seizures were in response to the illegal use of scramblers in the Ballyfermot and Clondalkin areas of the capital.

A garda spokesperson said: “As part of the operation five residential properties were searched under warrant as a result of ongoing investigations into a number of incidents of criminal damage in public parks and endangerment to members of the public by the users of these high powered motorbikes.”

As a result of the searches seven scrambler motorbikes and one quad bike were seized.

Gardaí have confirmed that two of the bikes were confirmed as stolen and officers are in the process of reuniting them with their owners.

No arrests during the operation and investigations are ongoing.