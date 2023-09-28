Seventh person arrested as part of investigation into cargo ship drug seizure

A SEVENTH PERSON has been arrested as part of a Garda investigation following a multi-agency operation that led to the seizure of €157 million worth of cocaine from a cargo ship after it was boarded by Army Rangers on Tuesday.

This has been the largest ever seizure of drugs in the history of the State.

The elite soldiers took control of the ship off the Cork/Waterford coast yesterday as part of a major drug smuggling investigation. Officers confirmed this morning that the probe was targeting a South American cartel.

In a statement this afternoon, An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí investigating the detention of the Panamanian registered bulk cargo vessel, MV Matthew, and associated events have today arrested one man for alleged organised crime offences contrary to the Criminal Justice Act 2006.”

Gardaí yesterday evening arrested three men in relation to this investigation for alleged organised crime offences contrary to the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

Three other men who had been arrested earlier this week as part of the same investigation.

Gardaí confirmed this afternoon that all seven men are retained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, as part of the same investigation, at garda stations in the southern region.

The seizure of the drugs was carried out following support from the Drug Enforcement Agency in the US, the National Crime Agency in the UK and other international support, including the EU-backed Maritime Analysis Operations Centre and French police.

Commander Tony Geraghty of the Irish Naval Service confirmed that shots had been fired at the MV Matthew in advance of the boarding to prevent the ship from maneuvering. They were warning shots, fired into the sea, Geraghty said – and there were no indications that anyone on board was armed.

The shots were sent into the water around the vessel in the moments before the Army Ranger Wing fast-roped from an Air Corps helicopter onto the deck.

Officers said yesterday morning that while initial analysis put the value of the drugs at €157 million, the street value of the drugs could be far higher once the cocaine was cut with other substances.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor, Eoghan Dalton and Mairead Maguire