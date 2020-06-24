This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Seventh person arrested after theft of solid gold toilet from UK palace

The fully-functioning lavatory is reportedly worth an estimated £4.8 million.

By Press Association Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 8:20 PM
1 hour ago 10,039 Views 17 Comments
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

POLICE IN THE UK have arrested a seventh person in connection with the theft of a golden toilet from Blenheim Palace last year.

Thames Valley Police said a 44-year-old man from Kent was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He has since been released under investigation.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary at Winston Churchill’s birthplace in Oxfordshire on 14 September where the golden toilet, named America, had been installed as an artwork.

The fully-functioning lavatory is reportedly worth an estimated £4.8 million and is thought to have been removed from the 18th-century estate in an overnight raid.

Its theft caused significant flood damage to the country house as it had been plumbed in for visitors to use.

Six people were previously arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

A 66-year-old man from Evesham was arrested on suspicion of burglary and a 35-year-old man from Cheltenham was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.

A 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, all from Oxford, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary other than a dwelling.

A 35-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

