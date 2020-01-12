Storms and tornadoes leave at least 10 dead across US

SEVERE STORMS SWEEPING across southern portions of the US have been blamed for the deaths of at least 10 people as high winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain battered the area.

Storm-related fatalities were reported in Texas due to icy weather, in Alabama from a deadly tornado and in Louisiana, where winds were so strong that they lifted a mobile home off its foundation and carried it several hundred feet.

A man also drowned in Oklahoma.

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power from Texas to Michigan, parts of motorways were closed in Oklahoma and Arkansas due to flooding and hundreds of flights were cancelled at Chicago’s international airports.

Two first responders were killed and another was critically injured in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday morning after they were hit by a vehicle while working at the scene of a traffic accident in icy conditions, officials said.

Police Officer Nicholas Reyna, 27, who had been with the department for one year, died at the scene. Firefighter David Hill, 39, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Another firefighter, Matthew Dawson, 30, is in hospital in a critical condition.

Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell called it an “extremely tragic day” for the city.

Another person died in Texas on Friday night when a car flipped into a creek in Dallas as severe thunderstorms passed through the city.

High waves from Lake Michigan in Chicago Source: AP/PA Images

Lightning from Friday’s stormy weather was suspected of causing fires that burned two houses but caused no injuries in the north Texas cities of Burleson and Mansfield.

A man drowned near Kiowa, Oklahoma, after he was swept away in floodwaters, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on Saturday. Randall Hyatt, 58, of Wardville, was overwhelmed by rushing water while getting out of his stalled truck.

In Alabama, three people were confirmed dead near Carrollton in Pickens County, the National Weather Service in Birmingham said on Twitter.