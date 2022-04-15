#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 15 April 2022
Woman (40s) due in court after discovery of woman's body at Dublin residence

The woman was arrested and questioned on Wednesday.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 15 Apr 2022, 8:05 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A WOMAN IN her 40s has been charged in relation to the discovery of a woman’s body at a residence in Dublin this week.

Gardaí found the body of a woman aged in her 80s inside the property on Seville Place, Dublin 1, on Wednesday.

The woman in her 40s was arrested and questioned by gardaí.

She is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning in relation to the charge. 

Michelle Hennessy
