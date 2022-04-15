Woman (40s) due in court after discovery of woman's body at Dublin residence

A WOMAN IN her 40s has been charged in relation to the discovery of a woman’s body at a residence in Dublin this week.

Gardaí found the body of a woman aged in her 80s inside the property on Seville Place, Dublin 1, on Wednesday.

The woman in her 40s was arrested and questioned by gardaí.

She is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning in relation to the charge.

