Thursday 19 May 2022
Man denies sexual assault on shop worker in toilet

The court heard the prosecution has three witnesses and CCTV evidence.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 19 May 2022, 3:40 PM
Image: PA
A MAN HAS denied sexually assaulting a staff member in the toilets of a major retail store in Dublin city centre.

Ianos Carolea, 36, from Romania but with an address at The Hermitage, Balgriffin, Dublin 13, appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court.

The incident allegedly occurred in a store’s toilets in one of the main shopping quarters of Dublin city centre’s north side last September.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher told Judge Smyth a date for a contested hearing was required.

The court heard the prosecution had three witnesses and CCTV evidence.

Judge Smyth adjourned the case until July to allocate a hearing date.

Mr Carolea was remanded on continuing bail.

Earlier, Store Street Garda John Timmons told the court that the accused “made no reply” when charged, and he was handed a copy of the charge.

He said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed “summary disposal,” meaning the case should remain in the district court, not the circuit court, which can, on conviction, impose lengthier sentences. Mr Carolea was arrested by appointment to be charged.

Judge Smyth heard an outline of the evidence before accepting jurisdiction.

Garda Timmons told the court it was alleged a male approached a staff member while “in the act of masturbation”.

The court heard the State’s case was that he “pinched” the shop worker “and attempted to manually stimulate him”. However, the staff member, in his 20s, left the toilets.

There was no objection to bail.

The defence was granted an order for disclosure of evidence, including the statements and CCTV footage.

The judge gave legal aid to Mr Carolea, who did not address the court.

Tom Tuite

