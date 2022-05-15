Gardaí in Limerick investigating alleged sexual assault on girl

GARDAÍ IN Co Limerick are investigating an allegation of a sexual assault on a girl.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at a rural location in the east of the county last Saturday, 7 May.

It’s understood the girl, who is under the age of 16, went to the area to socialise with a group of friends.

Gardaí in Bruff are investigating allegations that the girl was sexually assaulted by a male who is also a minor.

Bruff Garda Station is the Garda district headquarters of a rural hinterland comparable with the size of Co Louth.

It’s understood that investigating gardaí have seized clothing for a forensic examination. No arrests have been made.

Gardaí confirmed the investigation is about claims of a sexual assault. A Garda spokeswoman said “investigations are ongoing”.

Gardaí are investigating whether a number of youths were in the area at the time of the alleged assault and, if so, they may be able to assist gardaí with their enquiries.

Specially trained gardaí who are attached to a Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) are utilised to investigate allegations of sexual assault involving children.

Anyone with information can contact Bruff Gardaí at 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

